Friends, customers and city officials joined Wednesday in celebrating the 10th anniversary of Don Perico’s.
“Jose’s family is such a great family. I’m glad they came and opened this location and they cook from the heart. Their food is always wonderful,” said customer Ron Fishgold.
Steady customers, quality food and dependable workers from the community — including many from their own family — are their secrets to success, said owners Jose N. Guevara and Estela Campos Guevara.
The family first moved to Tehachapi in 2006, selling their house in Los Angeles and bringing their three children to a better school environment, said Jose.
After a few years working for other Mexican restaurants, Jose decided to buy Don Perico's, as the business was for sale in 2008.
“Business has been successful for me because we have given Tehachapi good food and work for the people of the community,” said Jose. He added, “Without the people we wouldn’t have made it.”
Don Perico’s, at 840 Tucker Road, offers Mexican food options — tacos, enchiladas, burritos, full buffet options, a bar area and a family-style atmosphere. The recipes over the years have been carefully picked and organized by Estela.
“She has been the leader in all the recipes,” Jose said.
More than 20 people came to show their support and enjoy free tacos to celebrate the occasion.
“I’m just so happy a local business has come here and been successful after 10 years of opening and in starting their new restaurant, Gold Mountain Sports Tavern,” said Tehachapi Mayor Pro-tem Susan Wiggins.
