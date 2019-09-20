Tehachapi Fiddling Down the Tracks got off to a foot-stomping, toe-tapping, start Friday afternoon with the adult fiddle competition. The event continues at 8:30 a.m. Saturday with the exciting competition for young people.
Fiddle players under the age of 18, from across the state, will play and be judged with the winners receiving cash prizes and the best overall winner going on to enter the national competition in Weiser, Idaho, later this year. In edition to fiddle playing, mandolins, cellos, banjos and bass will also be featured during the Saturday event.
Doors open at 8 a.m. Saturday at Country Oaks Baptist Church in Tehachapi. Other than a short lunch break, the entire day is filled with young musicians who enjoy old-time traditional country fiddle music.
