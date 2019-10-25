Elementary and middle school students dressed in brightly colored costumes sang songs, received awards and decorated posters, while teachers received surprise treats delivered to their classrooms. These were the activities so far for Red Ribbon week, which runs through Oct. 31.
“Red Ribbon Week provides an opportunity to make students aware of the harmful effects of drugs and alcohol, and daily activities like dressing up help us to accomplish this in a kid-friendly, engaging way, by empowering them to say ‘no,’” said Kendra Bailey, principal of Golden Hills Elementary School.
All Tehachapi Unified School District locations will join in with different activities to encourage healthy lifestyles and drug-free lives.
Red Ribbon week is dedicated each year to helping raise awareness about drug prevention, and is a way to join a nationwide campaign to say "no" to drugs, according to redribbon.org.
TUSD Safe School Ambassadors from Tehachapi High School came to Golden Hills on Friday to act out potential drug and bullying scenarios, perform sing-a-longs, and hand out art projects.
“I think it will benefit the community... because if you teach them they will be better prepared for the future,” said high school student Justice Dyer.
