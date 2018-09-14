A deputy in Tehachapi early Monday found a man lurking around businesses and a truck in the south alley of Valley Boulevard.
The deputy tried contacting the man, who entered a truck and drove off, according to sheriff's officials. The deputy stopped the vehicle and found burglary tools, drugs and stolen items inside including several unopened new power hand tools stolen from a local business.
The driver, Joshua Frohlich, 25, was arrested on suspicion of receiving stolen property, possession of burglary tools, possession of a controlled substance, driving without lights and prowling.
The stolen items were returned to their owner, sheriff's officials said.
The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Tehachapi Police Department in this investigation. Estimated retail value of the items recovered is about $1,000.
