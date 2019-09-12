Firefighters scrambled to extinguish three fires which erupted within a short period of time involving area grasslands Thursday afternoon.
The first, called the Century Fire, was reported at 1:33 p.m. in the vicinity of highways 58 and 202 near the Caltrans building located on the north side of the railroad tracks.
The fire burned in a southern direction, jumping the tracks and involved 15 to 20 acres before it was contained by the Kern County Fire Department. Kern County Fire helicopter 408 was dispatched from Keene along with the H-532 Fox Helitack from the Angeles National Forest that was contracted to respond with a handcrew of seven firefighters.
As the firefighters were combating the first fire, a second report of another fire in the same vicinity was received. It is unknown if the second fire was related to or a direct cause of the first.
Additional resources were called and both fires were contained within 15 to 20 minutes. Neither fire posed a threat to structures and involved grassland.
While firefighters were combating the first and second fires, a third fire was reported at 2:19 p.m. on the northwest corner of Tucker and Highland roads, also involving grassland.
Resources were redirected to the third fire, including an air tanker and ground crews. The third fire was contained a short time later and involved unknown acreage.
The causes of all three fires are unknown at this time; however, all three fires are under investigation.
