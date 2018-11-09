Three students were arrested on suspicion of assaulting a fourth student at Jacobsen Middle School on Nov. 6.
According to a Facebook post on the Jacobsen Middle School page written on Nov. 8 by Jacobsen Principal Sharon Heitman, all three students were "taken to Juvenile Hall."
"Those three students and a fourth student were also disciplined per district policy and Education Code," Heitman wrote in the note addressed to parents.
According to Heitman, an investigation was conducted by law enforcement, which found no knife or firearm was used during the altercation, as had been rumored.
"The victim suffered minor injuries and was back at school today," Heitman wrote in the post.
"It's a safe place to be," Interim Superintendent Paul Kaminski said Friday, adding that a lot of the rumors found on social media had "blown it out of proportion."
Said Kaminski, "We just did a complete investigation, and the police were present at our site (Jacobsen) today."
Tehachapi News tried to reach Tehachapi Police Chief Kent Kroeger on Friday, but he wasn't available to comment.
