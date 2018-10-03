The Kern County Treasurer and Tax Collector has sent out property tax bills for fiscal year 2018-19. The bills include taxes levied by the county, school districts and other taxing districts.
The first and second installments are due on Nov. 1, 2018 and Feb. 1, 2019 and become delinquent if not paid by Dec. 10, 2018 and April 10, 2019, respectively, according to a tax collector news release.
You can pay:
1) Via mail to: KCTTC Payment Center, P.O. Box 541004, Los Angeles, CA 90054-1004;
2) In person at the Treasurer-Tax Collector's Office, at 1115 Truxtun Ave. - 2nd Floor, Bakersfield, CA 93301;
3) Via the Treasurer-Tax Collector's website at www.kcttc.co.kern.ca.us.
Visa, Mastercard, American Express or Discover Cards can be used for payments made online and in person. A service fee of 2 percent of the transaction amount will be assessed on all credit card and debit card use. Electronic checks can also be used for all internet payments with zero fees.
Anyone who owns property in the county but did not receive a bill is asked to contact the County Treasurer-Tax Collector’s Office via email at TTC@KernCounty.com or 868-3490.
Anyone concerned about their property valuated, set as of Jan. 1, can contact the Kern County Assessor-Recorder at 868-3485.
