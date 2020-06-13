The time has come to hit the gym, but exercise with caution.
As California enters Stage 3 of reopening, owner Terry Delamater announced Sculpt 365 Health Clubs, Inc., formally Tehachapi Fitness, opened its doors starting June 9.
The family operated business has many changes — not only to adhere to the state's new guidelines in the wake of COVID-19, but also to enhance the facility itself.
"We made a lot of upgrades during the down time," said Casey Thacker, creative director. "We were working the entire two and half months that we were shut down, working on the integrity of the gym."
Upon entering, it is mandatory for members to have their temperature checked, and hand washing is requested to kill outside germs.
To respect social distancing rules, every other cardio equipment is turned off and spaced apart the required six feet.
On the first day of opening, Thacker reports approximately 220 people came to use the gym.
"We are really happy with that turnout," Thacker said. "Of course we are hoping to have our average numbers come back, but are happy with these numbers."
New upgrades made to the facility during the quarantine include more lighting, seven pieces of cardio equipment and other training equipment, and an entertainment center, including an 85-inch television. The facility has been painted inside and out.
A new commercial grade ceiling fan was also installed inside the gym to promote better air flow and less dust.
"We are cleaning every one hour, and that includes the floor. We are also advising all our members to clean up after themselves as well," said Thacker.
In addition, a custodian cleans the entire facility every morning, said Thacker.
"During the COVID break that we were not open, we had the entire place professionally cleaned — the outside, the inside, the vents, the windows and the floors were professionally cleaned. Every single piece of equipment in our facility has been steam cleaned and sanitized," Thacker said.
The shower area will remain closed as mandated by the governor, and personal trainers and group classes are not available at this time.
"Loving the new equipment! I missed the atmosphere, the amazing staff and the cleanliness of the facility. I'm excited to be back," said member Lisa Waddell.
Soon after reopening, members Elisha Villanueva and Anna Snyder were found working together.
"The staff is very friendly, and the new paint and equipment looks great. Super happy to have a place to just blast my headphones and get my sweat on," said Villanueva.
According to Thacker, one of the best things about working out in the gym is the camaraderie.
Said Thacker, "A lot of us at the gym, we are fueled by the environment. Working out in the gym, and seeing everyone working out again, it creates an energy that makes all of us more motivated. The staff is really happy to be back to work because we love that feeling, and that's why we work here."
Member Jason Kaplan agreed. "It was great seeing my friends in the gym again," he said.
Although the gym is open 24 hours a day, Thacker recommends visiting the facility during staffing hours for optimum sanitizing purposes. Staff hours are Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.
For more information on services or memberships available, call Sculpt 365 Health Clubs Inc. at 823-8205 or visit sculpt365.fitness.
