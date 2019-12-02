Residents are invited to a groundbreaking for the new TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Tehachapi at noon Wednesday. It is located only one block from the new Adventist Health Tehachapi Valley hospital. The hotel is slated to open in the summer of 2021.
“We are proud to progress into the next phase of development for the TownePlace Suites Tehachapi,” said Greg Presley, vice president of business development for Hotel Equities. Hotel Equities will manage the hotel, but the hotel is owned by California based H2H Asset Group, according to a news release.
The hotel will feature studio and one-bedroom suites with full kitchens and separate living and work areas. The work and sleeping areas will come with built-in shelves, lighting, large flat-screen televisions and flexible storage and closets. On-site food options include outdoor Weber grills, and 24-hour In A Pinch market for late-night snacks and coffee services.
The location will have an indoor swimming pool, laundry facilities, fitness center, meeting space, copying, faxing and printing services and free Wi-Fi, added the news release.
