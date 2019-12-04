Business partners excitedly hosted a groundbreaking ceremony for the TownePlace Suites by Marriott in Tehachapi Wednesday afternoon in hopes of beginning construction in the next few weeks.
“We are really excited to build Tehachapi’s first extended stay hotel. This is going to be an 82-room, all-suite hotel. It will have all the amenities, with a kitchenette in all rooms. The standard amenities all hotels have. An indoor pool, fitness center. We did add a bar for the convenience of our guests,” said Ajay Anand, managing partner of H2H Group.
Anand said the city of Tehachapi's development services department was instrumental in helping provide information about available properties in city limits.
Hotel Equities will manage the hotel, developed and owned by California-based H2H Asset Group. It is slated to open in summer 2021.
The companies are celebrating the finalization of the Magellan Drive location and purchase after close to a two-year process. It is also one of six new Marriott locations selected in California.
Adrienne Jubb, vice president of MSB Development, Marriott International, said, “It’s a remarkable task to have a vision to say, 'I’m going to go find six different sites and invest millions and millions of dollars in each of them and bring them up to communities all over California.' So it's remarkable. We are so thankful for our partnership."
Marriott hopes to help market local businesses at its Tehachapi location, to match other Townesuite hotels.
“When you enter in the lobby there’s a town map. And it’s because guests want to know what’s in the community, whether it is a favorite restaurant or market that is worth checking out. So you as the community can actually help contribute in welcoming guests by sharing those experiences,” Jubb said.
The hotel will feature studio and one-bedroom suites with full kitchens and separate living and work areas. The work and sleeping areas will come with built-in shelves, lighting, large flat-screen televisions and flexible storage and closets.
On-site food options will include outdoor Weber grills, and a 24-hour In A Pinch market for late-night snacks and coffee services. The location will also have laundry facilities, meeting space, copying, faxing and printing services and free Wi-Fi, according to a recent Hotel Equities news release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.