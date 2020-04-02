The Tehachapi Police Department arrested a Los Angeles man wanted by the Los Angeles Police Department in an armed robbery case shortly after midnight Thursday on a firearm charge.
Officers saw a suspicious vehicle in a parking lot in the 600 block of Tucker Road. A records check of the vehicle’s license plate showed the vehicle was wanted in connection with an armed robbery out of LAPD's West Valley Division, according to a TPD news release.
The driver, Julio Eddy Perez, 37, of Los Angeles, was found to be on active parole and a documented gang member from the Pacoima area, TPD said in its news release. Police searched the vehicle and found a .38 caliber revolver under the driver’s seat as well as a black ski mask in the driver’s door storage compartment.
LAPD detectives took custody of Perez for his possible involvement in the armed robbery from their jurisdiction. TPD will also seek local charges on Perez for felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon in a vehicle, and being a gang member in possession of a concealed weapon, TPD said.
