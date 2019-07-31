Tehachapi police arrested two women after discovering a large quantity of methamphetamine during a probation search Tuesday.
Candice Wheat, 37, and Cary Wheat, 40, were arrested at about 3:15 p.m. at their residence in the 200 block of East F Street after officers conducted a probation search, according to a Tehachapi Police Department news release.
During the search, officers found evidence indicating the residence was being used as a place for distributing narcotics, they reported. Officers recovered about two pounds of methamphetamine, packaging materials, scales and narcotic paraphernalia, according to the news release.
Both women were arrested on suspicion of multiple narcotics-related charges and transported and booked into the Kern County Jail, according to the news release.
