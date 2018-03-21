The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 10 people on suspected misdemeanors and three people on suspected felonies during the week of March 12-18.

The felony arrests were on suspicion of:

• unlawful possession of tear gas and possession of metal knuckles;

• possession of a controlled substance for sale; and

• a felony warrant.

A total of 211 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 128 calls for service from the public and 85 officer-initiated incidents.

Officers wrote a total of 28 reports and issued eight citations.

Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 20 business or building checks and 11 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.