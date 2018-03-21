The Tehachapi Police Department arrested 10 people on suspected misdemeanors and three people on suspected felonies during the week of March 12-18.
The felony arrests were on suspicion of:
• unlawful possession of tear gas and possession of metal knuckles;
• possession of a controlled substance for sale; and
• a felony warrant.
A total of 211 incidents were handled by Tehachapi Police officers, including 128 calls for service from the public and 85 officer-initiated incidents.
Officers wrote a total of 28 reports and issued eight citations.
Other stats that show the work officers performed for the week: They handled 20 business or building checks and 11 checks on vehicles or pedestrians.
