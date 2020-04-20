The Tehachapi Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for questioning in the theft of several catalytic converters stolen between April 14 and 15 from unoccupied vehicles parked in the city of Tehachapi.
According to Police Chief Kent Kroeger, the thefts occurred from vehicles parked in public parking lots in the 300 block of South Robinson Street and the 400 and 800 blocks of Tucker Road.
Police obtained surveillance footage of the suspect vehicle and a suspect involved in the theft that occurred at about 10:25 a.m. April 15 in the 400 block of Tucker Road. Police describe the suspect vehicle as a white 2016 to a 2108 Honda Civic with moderate body damage to the front passenger door and front fender. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic man wearing a dark long-sleeve shirt and light blue jeans, according Kroeger.
"Over the last six months, there have been a number of these types of thefts in Tehachapi and other areas of Kern County," Kroeger said in a news release.
Anyone with information regarding the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Detective Adams at the Tehachapi Police Department at 822-2222. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at: http://www.liveuptehachapi.com/index.aspx?nid=29
