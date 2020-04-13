The Tehachapi Police Department is seeking the public's assistance identifying a woman suspected of credit card theft.
On March 28, at about 2 p.m., a man dropped his wallet in the Walmart parking lot at 400 Tucker Road. The suspect, who is described as a white woman in her 30s, found the victim’s wallet, entered the store and made two separate purchases with credit cards belonging to the victim, according to Police Chief Kent Kroeger in an April 13 news release.
Anyone with information regarding the incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact TPD Detective Machanic at 822-2222. Anonymous tips can also be submitted online at: liveuptehachapi.com/index.aspx?nid=29.
