Tehachapi Police arrested an 11-year-old boy they say used social media to threaten to "shoot up" Jacobsen Middle School on Wednesday.
Police were notified by a concerned parent at about 7:15 a.m. that day that a boy had posted a photo of himself on social media holding what was believed to be a firearm, according to a TPD news release.
Officers identified the boy, conducted a criminal investigation and threat assessment and ultimately arrested him on suspicion of making a criminal threat.
Police recovered the BB gun pistol that was shown in the social media post. It didn't have a bright orange tip on the barrel and "had the appearance of a real firearm," TPD said. A parent of the student surrendered it to officers.
"The Tehachapi Police Department considers any threat toward students or school campuses to be extremely serious and we urge members of the public to report these threats immediately," Chief Kent Kroeger's news release said.
