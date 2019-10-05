The Tehachapi Police Department would like to say thank you to those who stopped by Tea Donuts for National Coffee with a Cop Day on Wednesday, Oct 2. Police departments across the country participated in various community events, talking to the public.
We enjoyed the conversations, answering questions, but getting a chance to put a smile on a child’s face had to be the highlight.
Coffee with a Cop is just one of several community oriented policing programs the Tehachapi Police Department utilizes to contact as many members of our community as possible.
Our next scheduled event is Prescription Drug Takeback Day on Saturday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Tehachapi Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.