Tehachapi police arrested a Tehachapi man after a traffic stop led to the discovery of methamphetamine Wednesday.
Jesse Anthony Villanueva, 39, was arrested after a Tehachapi Police Department officer conducted a traffic stop on his vehicle for a vehicle code violation, police said in a news release.
During the traffic stop, the officer learned Villanueva was on parole for a robbery out of Brea and was wanted for multiple warrants, including a parole violation warrant, a TPD news release said.
Officers searched Villanueva’s vehicle and found about half an ounce of methamphetamine, narcotics paraphernalia and items related to narcotic sales, according to the news release.
Officers learned Villanueva recently moved to the Tehachapi area and later searched his apartment in the 22000 block of Copper Drive. Police found methamphetamine and items related to narcotics sales. Officers seized about 80 grams of methamphetamine, according to a news release.
Villanueva was booked into Kern County Jail in Bakersfield on no bail charges for his warrants and on suspicion of transportation of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine for sales and possessing narcotics paraphernalia.
He is scheduled to appear Oct. 15 at the Metro Division of Kern County Superior Court in Bakersfield.
