Tehachapi police who stopped a vehicle on the westbound on-ramp of Highway 58 near the Love's Truck Stop on Wednesday night found the passenger had a loaded firearm, methamphetamine, narcotics paraphernalia and brass knuckles.
Daniel Salvatierra, 35, of Mojave, also was on active post-release community supervision and was wanted for failing to report to his supervising agent, a BPD news release said.
Driver Andres Esparza, 28, of Bakersfield was on active parole and illegally had pepper spray, police said.
And Nora Esparza, 28, of Bakersfield, was on active felony probation, had numerous warrants for her arrest and possessed methamphetamine and narcotics paraphernalia, TPD said in its news release.
