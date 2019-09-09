A woman who was stabbed multiple times in a residence in the 1400 block of South Green Street on Monday died, and Tehachapi Police took a suspect into custody, the department reported.
Officers responded to a 911 call at about 11:30 a.m. and found the woman with multiple stab wounds, TPD said. The victim, whose name has not yet been released, was taken by ambulance and then airlifted to Kern Medical, where she died.
The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken into custody, TPD reported in a news release. A weapon believed to be used in the crime was recovered at the scene.
"The stabbing appears to be the result of a family dispute," the news release said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.