Caltrans says there will be traffic control for road work on Highway 202 between West Valley and Tehachapi boulevards beginning Tuesday, April 30, and continuing for about six weeks.
The No. 1 lane in each direction and the median will be closed to traffic 24 hours a day, seven days a week until the project is finished, according to a Caltrans news release. Traffic will not be allowed to make any left-hand turns in the construction zone. U-turns will be allowed at Tehachapi and at W. Valley boulevards.
The public is asked to avoid the area when possible.
You can call the Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD or go to quickmap.dot.ca.gov for the latest on closures.
