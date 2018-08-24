The eastbound lanes of the Sand Canyon over-crossing bridge on Highway 58 east of Tehachapi were closed Friday morning due to a pre-dawn big-rig accident.
“I was eastbound around 5:30 a.m. As I approached the bridge, I and the cab made the slight turn onto the bridge but the trailer didn’t,” said driver Phil Schneider of Southern California.
“I had left Santa Nella earlier and was on the way to a job site delivery in Pomona,” the driver said.
Schneider was transporting a 70-ton piece of construction equipment known as a foundation driver.
The trailer’s load became detached, and the construction equipment skidded along the freeway for several hundred feet, coming to rest blocking all the lanes of the eastbound bridge.
CalTrans and the California Highway Patrol re-routed traffic using the Sand Canyon Road exit and on-ramps, thus bypassing the bridge itself.
No time was given as to when clean-up and bridge inspection would be completed. There were no injuries and the cause is under investigation.
Train traffic in the area was not impacted.
