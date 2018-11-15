Waste Management’s residential trash and recycling and commercial pick-up schedule will be delayed by one day beginning on Thursday, Nov. 22, and through the remainder of the week in observance of Thanksgiving.
All local Waste Management operations will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 22, with normal operations resuming on Friday, Nov. 23.
Tehachapi residential customers who receive service on Thursday are asked to place their carts out for service on Friday, Nov. 23, and those who receive service on Friday should place their carts out on Saturday, Nov. 24.
Customer service is available at 822-6871.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.