wastemanagement2

A Waste Management worker sorts through paper and other items.

 Courtesy of Waste Management

In observance of Labor Day, Waste Management's curbside residential and commercial trash and recycling pick-up in Tehachapi will be delayed one day throughout the week of Sept. 3.

Customers should place their carts out for pick-up one day later than usual, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 4, through Saturday, Sept. 8, according to a Waste Management news release.

The company's operations will be closed Sept. 3, with normal operations resuming Sept. 4.

Call customer service at 822-6871 with questions.