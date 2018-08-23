In observance of Labor Day, Waste Management's curbside residential and commercial trash and recycling pick-up in Tehachapi will be delayed one day throughout the week of Sept. 3.
Customers should place their carts out for pick-up one day later than usual, beginning Tuesday, Sept. 4, through Saturday, Sept. 8, according to a Waste Management news release.
The company's operations will be closed Sept. 3, with normal operations resuming Sept. 4.
Call customer service at 822-6871 with questions.
