High winds caused damage and a power outage in Bear Valley Springs Saturday morning.
First responders kept busy with wind-related responses, including a tree fire caused when one of its branches broke off, taking power lines down with it in the 2700 block of Medicine Bow Court. Power was out in a limited area near the incident.
A So Cal Edison worker on scene said that “despite our hard work at tree trimming efforts, sometimes a big branch will still fall in these heavy winds and take power lines down with it.”
Kern County firefighters extinguished the burning tree. No structures were in danger and no estimate was given as to when the roadway may be open to vehicle traffic or power restored to nearby homes.
