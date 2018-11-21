Tehachapi Police arrested two men and a juvenile Wednesday on suspicion of being involved in burglaries at three popular restaurants.
Officers responded to a burglary alarm activation at Henry's Cafe in the 500 block of Tucker Road at about 2:20 a.m.
According to a TPD news release from Chief Kent Kroeger, the officers found someone had forcibly entered the cafe and stolen multiple items, including cash and electronic devices.
While conducting the investigation, officers were advised of an additional burglary alarm activation at Red House BBQ in the 400 block of East Tehachapi Boulevard.
Police saw a vehicle leaving the area of the second restaurant, stopped it and detained three occupants: Lehman Frank Mitchell, 38, Kevin Holmes, 32, and a 17-year-old juvenile, all from the Los Angeles area. Officers searched the vehicle and found items frequently associated with burglaries, including several pry bars, gloves and stocking caps.
Officers discovered the Red House BBQ had also been forcibly entered and multiple items were stolen. Officers also found items inside the vehicle that had been stolen from both Henry's Cafe and Red House BBQ. All three suspects were arrested on suspicion of commercial burglary, Kroeger said in the news release.
According to the news release, police found an additional burglary had occurred during the early morning hours at Las Palmas restaurant in the 100 block of South Green Street. Police believe the three suspects were responsible for that crime too, the news release said.
According to the Kern County Sheriff website, both Mitchell and Holmes were booked into the Kern County Central Receiving Facility on open, felony charges of second degree burglary and conspiracy to commit a crime. Each man is being held on $20,000 bail, and are scheduled to appear in court Nov. 27 in Mojave.
According to the news release, the juvenile was booked into Juvenile Hall on commercial burglary and conspiracy charges.
