The Tehachapi Unified School District has announced the recipients of Teacher of the Year and Classified Employee of the Year for 2019. Recipients will receive their awards at the annual honor banquet during Employee Recognition Week in May at Jacobsen Middle School.
The District Teacher of the Year award went to Tehachapi High School geometry, trigonometry and calculus teacher Stu Mackie. The math teacher has been employed with TUSD for the past 33 1/2 years in addition to other teaching experience.
"It was more of an honor to be nominated than to win because I really don't care if I win or not," said Mackie. "It was nice that somebody had nice things to say."
Mackie's coworkers commented that he is best known for coining the saying, "Easy school, hard life. Hard school, easy life."
“Stu Mackie is most deserving of this recognition as District Teacher of the Year," said Interim Superintendent Paul Kaminski.
According to the superintendent, Mackie is regarded highly by both students and staff at THS.
"He is willing to spend considerable time with individual students to give them assistance whenever it is requested," Kaminski said. "Students that have had Stu remember him fondly for this, not just for the time spent with them, but for sharing his vast knowledge of mathematics.”
Vice Principal Victor Morones said Mackie is receiving the honor just in time as he is slated to retire at the end of the school year in June.
"I have had the great fortune of working with him and his wife for the past two years," said Morones. "Great people, great family, great teachers."
Morones said THS was proud to learn that one of their own had received the award.
"We take great pride in all our teachers, and think that every one of our teachers will someday received this honor, this award," Morones said. "We believe we have a great staff here."
Chosen as Classified Employee of the Year was Janet Liebengood, the school site specialist at Golden Hills Elementary.
"I was shocked, to say the least," Liebengood said. "It is just such a great honor because we have so many wonderful classified employees in our school district that to be chosen amongst all these wonderful employees is quite an honor."
Liebengood has been with Golden Hills Elementary for the past 21 1/2 years. She has worked in many capacities, including noon supervisor, crossing guard and special education for 10 of those years.
According to Golden Hills Principal Kendra Bailey, a school site specialist's duties include filling in for vacancies throughout the office.
"She just goes above and beyond in that capacity," Bailey said. "She is always willing to help and takes a leadership role with classified employees and works closely with them to make sure we have everything covered."
According to the superintendent, Liebengood is vitally important to the site because of her multiple skills as an instructional aide, noon supervisor and office clerk.
"All performed with high proficiency and a great smile. Personally, I appreciate her input when she joins administrators in many interview panels and when she is one of the CSEA reps at the negotiating table," Kaminiski said.
