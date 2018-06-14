Tehachapi Unified School District trustees approved contracts for the interim superintendent and to hire a search firm to find a permanent superintendent at their June 12 meeting.
Following a closed session, the board unanimously approved a contract, 6-0, for current Jacobsen Middle School Principal Paul Kaminski to serve as interim superintendent from July 1 of this year to June 30, 2019.
Kaminski has served in the school district for more than 23 years. He also has his administrative services credential, according to the contract.
“I am stepping up to help because whatever position I am in, I am in it to serve the district and our students," Kaminski wrote in an email to Tehachapi News.
“With the support of the board and staff, I am looking forward to moving the district in a positive direction in the 2018-19 school year," he wrote.
The board is expected to select a JMS principal for the coming school year at a special July 3 board meeting, Kaminski said.
The district had previously held off discussion of hiring a replacement for Superintendent Susan Andreas-Bervel until the May 1 special board meeting. She submitted her resignation at the March 13 meeting.
The superintendent is to serve as the chief administrative officer, which includes helping with the “district’s instructional program, business affairs, personnel services and property management functions with the assistance of district personnel,” according to the interim superintendent's contract.
The annual salary will be $135,000 for 12 months and include 226 working days with no more than 20 excess work days.
Contract with consulting firm
The board also approved a contract with Dave Long and Associates, an educational consulting firm that will assist the district in finding a permanent superintendent. The vote was 4-2 with one board member absent.
Board members Mary Graham and Joe Wallek opposed the move.
In an interview with Tehachapi News, Dave Long and Associates representative Juan Lopez said, “My job is to facilitate a process that allows people to be involved if they choose to and to put that profile together and work with the board on finalizing that.”
He added that there isn’t a one-size-fits-all job description in the search for any district; it is customized.
“It varies district to district and the key here is to understand what Tehachapi needs and to make that our focus,” Lopez said.
The company will meet with the board, other staff members and the community to establish district goals, said Lopez.
According to documents provided by Dave Long and Associates, they will assist with paper screening, maintaining an “open transparent search process with the board while ensuring maximum confidentiality for candidates.”
The district will pay $13,900 for consultation services, with half of the fee due upon approval of the agreement.
The search firm is to meet with the Tehachapi Unified School District, conduct input sessions for the community and stakeholders, announce the position on various outlets, recruit candidates, collect and process applications, conduct reference checks, interview candidates, and request federal and criminal background checks on the finalist.
The firm also has various outlets to advertise the position, as well as a pool of superintendents who are either retired or currently employed, said Lopez.
The TUSD board will have the final say and make the hire.
Lopez added that after the search is completed and a final candidate picked, the firm will maintain contact with the district for two years.
If the hired candidate does not stay with the district for a certain amount of time, they will advertise again for the district and instead of charging a set fee, will charge only for advertising and similar expenses.
