The Tehachapi Unified School District Board unanimously voted at its meeting Tuesday night to consolidate several district programs, including the Monroe Continuation School and the Tehachapi Adult School, to Tehachapi High School and the former district office building this fall.
The decision was made without any logistical outline before the board members or the audience, aside from testaments from administrators that the move would save an estimated $200,000, be beneficial for students and not cause any staff to be laid off.
"I do think it can really be a good thing," said Monroe Principal Steve Bsharah, who added that the move is a way to be fiscally responsible while "doing right by students."
On the meeting agenda, the measure simply stated, "It is recommended that the Board approve the relocation and consolidation of the Continuation School, Adult School/GED, District Nurse, WIOA [Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act] and Special Education TALL programs from the Tehachapi Education Center to alternative sites."
The special education programs will be in their own classrooms at THS. The other programs, the district nurse and Bsharah will work out of the old district office by the Tehachapi Independent Learning Academy at Snyder and D streets.
The $150,000 of the estimated $200,000 savings is from one staff position that will not need to be filled because of the consolidation, said Interim Superintendent Paul Kaminski, who took on the role in May. The remainder is from utilities and fees paid by Cerro Coso Community College.
The hope is that the college will expand into facilities at the Education Center, which will bring a higher payment to the district — however, those plans are not concrete, said Chief Administrator of Business Services Melissa Kielpinski.
Kaminski said the $200,000 savings is before factoring in the potential rise in payments from the college to use the facilities.
Regina Green, chief administrator of instructional services and technology, said at the board meeting that there would not be an obvious distinction between Monroe students and the regular high school students.
"The difference that you're going to see between a THS student and a Monroe student is going to be in their schedule," Green said. "You're not going to be able to tell."
Kaminski said that the approximately 30 Monroe students, a number which fluctuates, will be able to make a choice between THS classes and separate classes in the Monroe program, as long as they are completing their credits.
At the board meeting, the question was raised as to how the students moved to THS will be able to integrate into the new environment. Green said they will be in "blended programs" that keep them involved in the school "without segregating them."
The consolidation plan was first brought up to the whole board July 3. On that night, Bsharah said that the Monroe program is no longer focused on discipline, and that the set of students has changed over the years.
“I think that stigma’s still attached to Monroe, that they’re the bad students, but they’re not — they’re just students that made some bad choices, and now just need to get themselves back on track for graduation,” Bsharah said.
Kaminski said parents were being informed of the change Wednesday morning after the plan was approved. He said some staff members of the less than 10 total who will be relocated in this process were informed prior to the vote.
The consolidation has been discussed in the district for a couple of years, Kaminski said, and was brought to the previous superintendent's attention.
