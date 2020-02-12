Parents and students can expect to see a two-hour bell schedule delay to some Wednesday morning start times as staff at each Tehachapi Unified School District location reserve time to learn different educational strategies to better help students.
“Our district leadership team, administrators, and teachers worked together to develop a schedule to meet on specific Wednesday mornings, prior to the start of school to collaborate and focus on instructional practices that will increase achievement for all students,” wrote Superintendent Stacey Larson-Everson in a letter sent to parents and posted on the district’s website.
The late start Wednesdays are planned for one to three days each month until May of this year, with a possible continuation.
Certificated staff will “learn new strategies to effectively support students with increasingly diverse needs, review student learning data to evaluate the effectiveness of instruction and adjust teaching to improve learning outcomes for all students,” the letter said.
Parents have the option of dropping their kids off at school at regular start times, despite the change in bell schedules for some Wednesday mornings. This, however, will only be available for the first three scheduled late start Wednesdays, Larson-Everson said at TUSD’s Feb. 11 board meeting.
“This is a change for our parents and we are looking at many of them have to travel and some of them great distances to get to their work and their counting on getting their kids to school and that the kids are taken care of. This will help them bridge the new schedule,” she added.
Board President Jeff Kermode thanked all involved and said, “The challenge was trying to figure out how to make that happen...to find a solution that was in the best interests of our students and their parents.”
Student supervision will be available for February and March late start Wednesdays from 8:45 to 11 a.m. at all elementary schools. Parents are required to sign their children in at all elementary schools. Supervision times at TUSD middle and high schools will be available from 7:15 to 9:15 a.m. Support staff will supervise students while teachers engage in professional development, said the letter.
This supervision is optional, as parents might allow their children to sleep in or engage in more family time before starting the school day two hours later.
For more information, read the Late Start Wednesday letter on tehachapinews.com; teh.k12.ca.us or call 661-822-2100.
