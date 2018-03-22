People with disabilities, their family, teachers and professionals can learn about transitional services offered in the community and Tehachapi Unified School District at a free event.
The Tehachapi Transition Fair will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 18 at Monroe School Gym, 126 S. Snyder Ave.
The following services and programs will be represented: Department of Rehabilitation; TASK - Tehachapi Area Special Kids; H.E.A.R.T.S. Connection - Family Resource Center; Kern Regional; EMRS - Educationally Related Mental Health Services; Holdsambeck - Behavioral Health; Behavioral Health & Recovery Services; Mountain Pathways; Cerro Coso; Creative Connections; Next Step Services and Parent Advocacy Center; WIOA Workforce Innovation and Opportunity ACT; WorkAbility1 Middle School; WorkAbility1 High School; WorkAbility1 Work Experience; TALL Program and more.
