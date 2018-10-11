Tehachapi voters will have a choice of two candidates for city treasurer — the person responsible for managing revenue, reporting and disbursement of funds — in the November election.
Appointed incumbent Susan Showler is running against Amy Colwell. Candidates answered questions by phone and email.
Amy Colwell
Age: 32
Education: High school diploma
Employment: Hairdresser at Studio J in Tehachapi
Years in Tehachapi: 18
Amy Colwell moved to the area in 2000 and has raised three children. Colwell is a hair dresser at Studio J. In the past, she has worked at the Holiday Inn Express and Suites near Highway 58 where she was in charge of getting contracts from professional companies to allow their employees to have a place to stay and took care of accounting and payroll at Blattner Energy.
“I just want to figure out where things are going and make sure that my money and everybody else’s money is getting spent where we want it to be spent,” Colwell said.
Colwell said that sometimes citizens receive a bill and don’t question it and simply pay it. She wants to make sure city funds are being used appropriately.
Susan Showler
Age: 54
Education: Attended college for media communications
Employment: World Wind & Solar as the sales and marketing analyst. She is also the current appointed city treasurer.
Years in Tehachapi: almost 4
Showler, originally from New York, grew up in a small rural town on the Erie Canal. She attended a local community college and State University of New York College at Brockport for media communications. Showler has two adult children and a grandson, who live in Minnesota.
Showler moved to Tehachapi in February 2014 and has "almost two decades of corporate marketing experiences with a $2.6 billion global filter manufacturer, managing multimillion-dollar budgets,” she said. She is the treasurer for the Tehachapi Tourism Commission and the Tehachapi Parks Foundation, as well as the appointed city treasurer.
Showler said she loves being involved with the community, volunteering for many organizations and events.
“I love the quality of life we have in Tehachapi and I am encouraged by the direction of our city — financially with balanced budgets, as well as the strong investments and reserves city management has put in place. I believe my role will help ensure spending stays in line with the budget, the reports I receive are accurate and the financial well-being of the city remains strong,” said Showler.
Showler added, “the role of city treasurer is to serve as another set of eyes on city spending, distribution of payments to vendors and investment returns. The treasurer does not have a role in taxation, which I might add is the state mandated minimum of 7.25 percent in the city of Tehachapi."
She added, “My role is to work with the finance department to understand the financial standing of the city, ask questions and ensure we are meeting the budget goals set by city staff and, on occasion, authorize payments in the absence of the city manager or finance director.”
Showler said to be successful as a treasurer, you need to be willing to work with city staff.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.