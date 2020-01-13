Two new restaurants are slated to come to Tehachapi in 2020, each catering to different tastes.
Panda Express has submitted plans for review to the city of Tehachapi. The 2,400-square-foot drive-thru restaurant is estimated to open in November or December.
The location is at the northwest corner of the Walmart parking lot, Tehachapi City Manager Greg Garrett said at the Jan. 8 Greater Tehachapi Economic Development Council meeting.
Garrett said in an interview that the company has decided not to choose a building location at the Red Apple Pavilion across the street from Walmart. The plans for the building are slated to come before the Tehachapi Planning Commission in February.
"Their goal is to open their restaurant before the end of the year," he said.
Panda Express had previously considered going in a new building within the proposed Red Apple Pavilion shopping center, located at the southwest corner of Tucker Road and Red Apple, according to documents from the Dec. 10, 2018 Tehachapi Planning Commission agenda packet.
The Tehachapi Planning Commission approved Red Apple Pavilion's Architectural Design and Site Plan, the Environmental Impact Report, and Tentative Parcel Map with recommendations to City Council at the Dec. 10 meeting. Tehachapi City Council also approved the tentative parcel map at its Jan. 7 meeting.
Out with the old, and quickly in with the new.
Tacos El Superior, a casual fast-food Mexican restaurant, will move into the now empty Dunkin' Donuts location at 540 Tucker Road.
The business provides food services to the Antelope Valley area with food trucks and now is planning on opening its first fixed location restaurant in Tehachapi, said Mia Jackson, head of operations supervisor for Tacos El Superior.
“We are opening in the next couple of months,” Jackson said. She added, “We have worked so hard to build a brand that will never compromise quality or the love that it takes in producing the product. We use the highest quality meats and produce.”
The company specializes in Mexican street tacos, burritos, french fries, nachos, quesidillas, mulitas and offer eight different types of meat, said tacoselsuperior.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.