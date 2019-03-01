Two Tehachapi Police Department officers have earned certification as drug recognition experts through California Highway Patrol training, according to a department news release.
Officers Amy Smith and Richard Kiser previously completed training in standardized field sobriety testing and advanced roadside impaired driving enforcement, qualifying them for the drug training.
A 72-hour classroom course and 32 hours of field training were required before a certification is awarded.
The DRE course was developed and endorsed by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration and certified by the International Association of Chiefs of Police and the California Commission on Peace Officer Standards and Training, the news release said.
