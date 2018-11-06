Voters within the Tehachapi Unified School District headed to the polls Tuesday — or voted early by mail — to cast their ballots for school board members.
It's too soon to tell who will win; numbers will continue to be updated in coming days.
Three people were running for one seat for Area 1, Seat B, as incumbent Carrie Austin faced two challengers, Cristin Lassen and Rick Scott.
In early results available at 11:30 p.m. on election night, Scott was leading with 47.29 percent of the votes, with Lassen coming in with 27.54 percent of the votes and Austin with 25.16 percent of the votes.
Scott had 2,306 votes, Lassen 1,343 and Austin 1,227.
That was with 15 out of 33 precincts reporting.
In Area 3, Seat E, incumbent Mary Faye Graham did not seek re-election. Nancy Weinstein came in with 54.68 percent of the votes and Richard Savage with 45.32 percent of the votes.
Weinstein had 2,563 and Savage had 2,124.
That was with 15 out of 33 precincts reporting in those same early, 8:24 p.m. results.
Two other incumbents didn't appear on the ballot as they went unchallenged. Joe Wallek will keep his spot for Area 2, Seat C, and Jeffery Kermode will keep his spot in Area 4, Seat G.
The results released by the elections office at 11:30 p.m. were the same as those released at 10:04 p.m. and 8:24 p.m.
