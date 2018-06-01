ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Kyle C. Mathes Orr of Tehachapi successfully completed four years of challenging academic, physical and professional military training, graduating from the U.S. Naval Academy May 25 with a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering and a commission as a U.S. Navy ensign. He is a graduate of Tehachapi High School.
At the academy, Mathes Orr was a member of Tau Beta Pi engineering honor society, the fencing team and played intramural soccer. Mathes Orr is a distinguished graduate, graduating in the top 10 percent of his class, and was recognized as a meritorious graduate from the engineering department in mechanical engineering.
Founded in 1845, the U.S. Naval Academy today is a prestigious four-year service academy that prepares midshipmen morally, mentally and physically to be professional officers in the naval service. More than 4,400 men and women representing every state in the U.S. and several foreign countries make up the student body, known as the Brigade of Midshipmen.
U.S. News and World Report has recognized the Naval Academy as a top five undergraduate engineering school and a top 20 best liberal arts college. Midshipmen learn from military and civilian instructors and participate in intercollegiate varsity sports and extracurricular activities. They also study subjects such as leadership, ethics, small arms, drill, seamanship navigation, tactics, naval engineering and weapons and military law.
Upon graduation, midshipmen earn a bachelor of science degree in a choice of 25 different subject majors and go on to serve at least five years of exciting and rewarding service as commissioned officers in the U.S. Navy or U.S. Marine Corps.
Each year, approximately 1,200 young men and women are admitted to the Naval Academy’s incoming class, with 1,042 graduating for the class of 2018.
Mathes Orr received his service selection of navy pilot, and will be reporting to flight school in Pensacola, Fla.
Laura Mathes Orr is the mother of graduate Kyle Mathes Orr.
