Valley Strong Credit Union announced a donation of $25,000 to the Kern County Superintendent of Schools Educational Services Foundation on Friday in support of technology needs for Kern County school districts as they implement distance learning for students.
Funds will be used for the purchase of Chromebooks and Wi-Fi hotspots for students, according to the credit union's news release.
“Valley Strong has been a wonderful partner, and I am not surprised they stepped up to support the technology needs of Kern County school districts,” said Mary C. Barlow, Kern County Superintendent of Schools. “Their gift will mean that students who previously could not connect to distance learning options will now be able to do so. It means everything.”
Steve Renock, president and CEO of the credit union, said: “It is our hope this small gesture will serve as a way to ensure essential activities assisting our youth continue during these unprecedented times."
