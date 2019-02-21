There are lots of closures due to snow and ice in Tehachapi on Thursday.
Tehachapi Unified School District campuses are closed, as are Cerro Coso Community College classes in Tehachapi.
Additionally, Coffee with the Mayor slated for the morning was canceled, and is expected to resume in March.
The Senior Center is also closed on Thursday.
Caltrans reported that Highway 58 was closed from Towerline Road in Arvin to Exit 165 between Tehachapi and Mojave, due to snow, for a good part of the morning. It was reopened as of 10:48 a.m.
Motorists are urged to call 1-800-GAS-ROAD to find out the status of roads before heading out.
Caltrans reminds drivers to prepare for winter conditions. Carry chains, have a full tank of gas, and carry blankets, water, food, a shovel, a flashlight and sand or kitty litter to use as traction if you beome stuck.
Slow down and drive with caution, Caltrans urges.
