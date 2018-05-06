The Department of Veteran Affairs and Major Jason E. George VFW Post 12114 in Tehachapi have added a new feature for bimonthly Veterans Counseling in Tehachapi.

Veterans can now call locally to make appointments for counseling for the first and/or third Wednesdays of each month.

Counselors come to Tehachapi from Bakersfield and will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 125 E. F St. Walk-ins are welcome.

To make an appointment, call 661-823-4551 or 661-822-6722. If there is no answer, veterans are asked to leave their name and phone number so the call can be returned.

Coffee, water and doughnuts will be available.