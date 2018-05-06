The Department of Veteran Affairs and Major Jason E. George VFW Post 12114 in Tehachapi have added a new feature for bimonthly Veterans Counseling in Tehachapi.
Veterans can now call locally to make appointments for counseling for the first and/or third Wednesdays of each month.
Counselors come to Tehachapi from Bakersfield and will be available from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Veterans Memorial Building, 125 E. F St. Walk-ins are welcome.
To make an appointment, call 661-823-4551 or 661-822-6722. If there is no answer, veterans are asked to leave their name and phone number so the call can be returned.
Coffee, water and doughnuts will be available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.