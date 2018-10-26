Tehachapi's annual Veterans Day celebration will return to Philip Marx Central Park Monday, Nov. 12. However, this year's event will include many new features. The public is invited to attend and celebrate the day with local veterans starting at 10 a.m.
Kevin Davey, 1st Vice Commander for the American Legion Post 221 and sergeant-at-arms for the American Legion Riders, has taken over planning for this year's event along with fellow veteran Jason Stanley, retired Navy master chief.
"I took this on as a project along with Jason, who will be our emcee for this event," said Davey. "He and I got together and started to plan this year's event, and we were trying to differentiate between Memorial Day and Veterans Day ... so that Veterans Day will be a celebration."
In addition to the traditional ceremony held each year at the park, a fun-filled day for the whole family will also be featured, said Davey.
"There are a lot of people here who are not veterans, but they support veterans, and I want them to come and bring their kids and have a good time," Davey said.
New this year will be a mini obstacle course for kids who will receive a special prize upon completion.
Said Davey, "The idea is for them to do it for the veteran in their life, almost like they are doing a mini boot camp. I will have some of the veterans and some of the youth people there that will be along the obstacle course to encourage the kids as they go through the different steps."
Joining the American Legion and the American Legion Auxiliary this year will be the Tehachapi Valley Recreation and Park District as well as youth organizations.
"We are both very fond of the youth groups in the area, so we invited all the youth groups such as Devil Pups, Civil Air Patrol, Sea Cadets and the Boy Scouts, Cub Scouts and Girl Scouts," Davey said.
Davey said he is still finalizing all the details to be featured during the day's events. However, he is striving to have a fellow veteran and friend parachute in carrying the United States flag who will be greeted by the scouts and collected so it will not touch the ground and then escorted to the flag pole and presented to the American Legion.
The event will also include a overhead helicopter fly-by, static displays, D.J. and bagpipes, vintage military vehicles and tents. Food will also available which will be served free to veterans or $5 for everyone else.
Said Davey, "Come, bring your family and honor the veteran in your family by participating in all the activities and events that we have planned."
For more information, call 822-3228.
