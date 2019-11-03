Tehachapi High School is holding its 12th annual Veterans Day Assembly on Nov. 8. We would like to invite all of the local men and women who have served or are currently serving this great nation in the armed forces.
Please wear your uniform if possible and check in to the library, near the front office, between 12:55 and 1:20 p.m. Veterans will be escorted to the conference room for refreshments before being taken to the assembly around 1:30 p.m., where they will be welcomed by the student body and introduced to the students.
Following the introductions, there will be a speaker and a slide show paying tribute to the great sacrifices made by the men and women of the armed forces.
Amy Watkins is the activity director at Tehachapi High School.
