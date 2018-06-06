For this month's mobile office hours, a staff member for Rep. Kevin McCarthy will be at the Greater Tehachapi Valley Chamber of Commerce from 3-4 p.m. Thursday, June 14. Assemblyman Vince Fong and Sen. Jean Fuller's mobile office hours will be from 2-3 p.m. Tuesday, June 19.
Each of these representatives typically hold office hours the third Tuesday of the month in Tehachapi following the Chamber Networking Luncheon. It is an opportunity to share thoughts with the representatives' staffs and ask for assistance.
Chief of Staff Sam Chung for Fong's office said his staff is available to offer help with navigating any state department and hear people's opinions.
Appointments are not needed, but can be scheduled by calling 661-327-3611 for McCarthy, 661-323-0443 for Fuller and 661-395-2995 for Fong.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.