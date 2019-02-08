The Kern County Sheriff's Office Tehaqchapi Citizens Service Unit is looking for a few more volunteers. The current group has 18 members, and during the last year, volunteered in excess of 5,700 hours, an average of 300 hours per volunteer. The required number of hours per volunteer is about 100 per year.
In August, five members of this dedicated unit will have been volunteers for 25 years each, giving more than a century of service to the community. There are two additional members with 18-plus years and five others in excess of 10 years. This is a great group with a lot of history, and this is a great way to give back to the community.
If you are looking for something rewarding to do that would help benefit your community, please consider looking at joining us. You are required to volunteer eight hours a month and attend a monthly meeting.
Applications are available at the Tehachapi Substation located at 22209 Old Town Road or by calling 823-6043 for more information.
Paul Ruboy is a volunteer of the Kern County Sheriff's Office Tehachapi Citizens Service Unit.
