The $43 million municipal bond measure before voters in the Tehachapi Valley Recreation & Park District on Nov. 6 is the only bond measure the district has ever placed before its voters.
A proposed $39 per $100,000 in assessed property value is slated to be charged to property owners annually, with interest rates possibly changing, should voters pass Measure R.
The full ballot language of Measure R spells out various stipulations should the voters pass it.
Measure R seeks to upgrade and improve existing facilities and build some new amenities. A total cost for both the revitalization of West Park and building a community center would be $31 million out of the proposed $43 million bond measure, according to an Aug. 24 park district feasibility plan.
Other project improvements proposed at district meetings list Brite Lake at $1.5 million; Meadowbrook Park at $1.6 million; West Park at $2.2 million; Central Park at $700,000; and Morris Park at $10 million.
To pass, it would require a two-thirds "yes" vote from the 17,981 registered voters in the district, as stated in a survey from Isom Advisors, a division of Urban Futures Incorporated. Isom Advisors is the financial advisor hired by the district.
The following is an in-depth look at details in the bond measure that could impact the district's property owners for the next 30 years. How are bonds issued? What interest is expected from this bond measure, if it passes? What are the benefits and what are the risks? How are tax rates calculated?
Measure R
Even though there are many types of municipal bonds, Measure R is a variable rate bond that can change depending on market conditions.
An initial estimate of the costs involved before the bond is passed will depend on various factors, such as the timing of the bond sales, the “par” or face value when the bond is sold, interest rates and the average assessed property values, said the bond measure.
Interest rates
Interest rates are calculated at the time the bond is sold, usually within two to three months. It is planned to start in fiscal year 2019-2020, said TVRPD's bond attorney Bill Kadi, from Jones Hall, a professional law corporation.
The bonds could be sold in increments at different interest rates if the park district wishes, instead of taking out the $43 million all at once, but the tax law requires them to spend the proceeds of the bonds issued within three years, said Hall.
“When they sell a series of the bonds, they will know then the amount of money that needs to be generated every year that keeps the bonds outstanding. They will know what to pay for the principal and interest on the bonds,” Hall said. “It’s typical for recreation and park districts and school districts to split the bond in more than one series.”
Measure R lists figures based on estimated funds over the course of 30 years from assessed property valuations and interest rates of the bond.
“The best estimate of the total debt service, including the principal and interest, that would be required to be repaid if all the bonds are issued and sold is approximately $86,775,000,” said the bond measure.
Janelle Austin, division chief of special accounting for the Kern County Auditor Controller, said, “Once this is approved, then the tax rate is calculated. It's like taking out a mortgage, just when you pay that back, it is more."
The park district is required to provide tax rate and debt service estimates of what the debt service could be, as the bonds are not finalized until the actual sale, said Jon Isom, managing principal of Isom Advisors, a Division of Urban Futures, Inc.
“In this situation, we are conservatively projecting a tax rate of $39 per $100,000 of assessed value and $86.8 million in combined principal and interest, also known as debt service,” Isom said. “We have assumed 3.50 percent assessed valuation growth over the life of the bond program and an interest rate of 4.65 percent.”
If the assessed values were to grow at exactly 3.50 percent and the interest rate was exactly 4.65 percent every time bonds were sold, then the tax rate would be exactly $39, but the assessed values and interest rates could change every year. Tax rates for property owners could be lower or higher each year based on these variables, added Isom.
In the history of the district the compound annual assessed value average has ranged from 3.79 percent to 4.50 percent, over 15 to 30 years, said Isom.
Management
The bond funds will be managed by an independent Citizens Oversight Committee, established by the park district to "ensure bond proceeds are spent only on the projects listed in the measure."
Projects listed on the measure and final costs for each one will be determined "as plans are finalized, construction bids are awarded and projects are completed," according to the bond measure.
Some projects may need government approval and local environmental review, and are not guaranteed to be completed by the district, added the measure.
Values of properties
Higher values of homes that are sold in Tehachapi could help maintain the bond.
The Kern County Assessors Office can increase the amount of the property taxes already being collected if a property is sold at a higher price.
“The tax rate is based on the assessed value and if the property gets sold it gets reassessed on what you buy it at and the taxes change,” Hall said.
In 2017, the median price for a house in Tehachapi listed for $247,000, steadily increasing from $133,000 in 2012, according to zillow.com.
“You have to make decisions on who you are attracting to the community,” said park district Manager Michelle Vance.
She added that many jobs are opening up near Palmdale and many people will want to move to Tehachapi due to the weather, recreational opportunities and quality housing.
“This means higher property values and better ways to invest in the community,” Vance said.
"When you attract people who have more discretionary funds, they are more likely to participate in extracurricular activities," she added.
She said property taxes the district receives now only can maintain the district. In the year 2017-18, the park district received $883,591.50 from property taxes.
At multiple meetings on the bond measure, many people have expressed that residents located in Golden Hills, Oak Knolls, Sand Canyon, Cummings Valley, County Oaks, Mountain Meadows, Alpine Forest, Keene and Hart Flat, and others will not have facilities the city will have if the bond passes.
