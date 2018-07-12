A "Justice Walk for Cheyenne Sara Watkins" is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday, July 21, starting at Railroad Park.
The body of Watkins, 23, was found June 1 at an abandoned house in Golden Hills. The coroner later said that she died from a gunshot wound to the head and her death was a homicide.
No arrest has been made regarding this case. Watkins' sisters spoke to Tehachapi News on June 7 questioning the speed of the investigation, and have set up a GoFundMe page to offer a reward for finding the person who killed Watkins.
The walk will go from the park to the end of Tehachapi Boulevard and Tucker Road. Attendees are welcome to bring signs, and ribbons will be distributed.
