The Tehachapi Walmart has changed the time of its grand opening to 7:30 a.m., Wednesday, Aug. 7. The public is invited to attend an opening ceremony at that time.
According to Assistant Manager Summer Rhodes, the Walmart Supercenter, located at 400 Tucker Road, will be open seven days a week, from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Individuals interested in applying are asked to put in a Walmart application online at careers.walmart.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.