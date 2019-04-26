Walmart has begun its hiring process and is accepting applications for 200 positions at the Tehachapi store. The store, located at 400 Tucker Road, is expected to open in late summer and will be open seven days a week, 24 hours a day.
According to Tiffany Wilson, director of communication for Walmart, there will be no hiring event; however, a hiring site is now open and located at 1001 W. Tehachapi Blvd., Suite A-400.
"The store is currently putting together their management team, and once that is secured, they will be hiring 40 people every week until they reach 200 new hires," Wilson wrote in an email to Tehachapi News.
All store positions will be filled, including night stockers and asset protection, both full and part-time.
According to earlier reports, the Tehachapi Walmart store is expected to have a pharmacy with a drive through, and may include a vision and hearing care center, medical clinic, food service, a photo studio and photo finishing center, a banking center, and other related accessory uses and outdoor garden center.
Individuals can also apply online at careers.walmart.com.
