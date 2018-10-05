Crews are making progress on compacting dirt and preparing the area for the foundation for the 151,000-square-foot Walmart store at Tucker Road and Tehachapi Boulevard.
Walmart broke ground more than a month ago.
Multiple Caterpillar vehicles and heavy equipment continue to move large amounts of dirt to specific places, according to plans given to Eleven Western Builders Inc. by Walmart.
Workers for Eleven Western Builders Inc. are busy building block walls and following plans for layout of the building construction, parking lot and other needed items.
