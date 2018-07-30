Walmart construction is underway as many Caterpillar vehicles and heavy equipment was busy completing preliminary ground work Monday morning, setting up for the major paving and moving of dirt that is expected to happen in a month.
Craig Stewart, superintendent of the project for Eleven Western Builders, Inc., said that compaction for an area to put a company trailer and other supplies, a temporary entrance small grading and footings needs to happen to prepare for the major grading and construction.
"We get sign offs by Walmart and the civil engineer and that's scheduled for the ninth of August and once everything is good, they sign it off and we go to work," Stewart said.
