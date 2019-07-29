The day has finally come. The Tehachapi Walmart will host a grand opening at 8 a.m. Wednesday, Aug. 7. The public is invited to attend an opening ceremony at that time.
According to Assistant Manager Summer Rhodes, the Walmart Supercenter, located at 400 Tucker Road, will be open seven days a week, from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m.
"We are still hiring a few here and there," Rhodes said of the 200 employees the store anticipated to hire for both part-time and full-time positions.
Individuals interested in applying are asked to put in a Walmart application online at careers.walmart.com.
